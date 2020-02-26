State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,736 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Virtusa worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTU. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,305,000 after acquiring an additional 201,912 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after acquiring an additional 183,318 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 143,368 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 244,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $333,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,471,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,927 shares of company stock valued at $943,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

VRTU has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

NASDAQ:VRTU traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. 2,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,180. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Virtusa’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

