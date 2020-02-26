State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 2,228 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,748 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Zumiez worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,243 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZUMZ traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. 36,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

