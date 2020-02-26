State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 15,543 Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in TiVo were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of TiVo by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TiVo alerts:

Shares of TIVO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TiVo Corp has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.20.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. TiVo had a negative net margin of 61.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TIVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.