Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.57 ($66.94).

Shares of STM stock opened at €49.20 ($57.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.24. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a fifty-two week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

