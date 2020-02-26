Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020 // Comments off

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.57 ($66.94).

Shares of STM stock opened at €49.20 ($57.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.24. Stabilus has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a fifty-two week high of €64.55 ($75.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.