SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. B. Riley boosted their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.90.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of -0.29.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

