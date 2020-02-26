Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.28 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:SPR traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 140 ($1.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,224 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 151.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. Springfield Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 169.95 ($2.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Springfield Properties’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Springfield Properties in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Innes Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91), for a total value of £362,500 ($476,848.20).

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

