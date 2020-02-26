Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 535,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 73,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $316.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.53. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 246,678 shares in the company, valued at $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,764 shares of company stock valued at $123,463. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

