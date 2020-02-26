Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) dropped 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 400,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 78,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

About Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

