SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

