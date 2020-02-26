SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

SONVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $36.88 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59.

About SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

