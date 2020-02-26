Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sompo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43. Sompo has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

