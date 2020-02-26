Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.71.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $133.00 on Monday. Solaredge Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.29.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $825,213.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,027,898. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,379,000 after buying an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 656,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 412.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 106,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.