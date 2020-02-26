Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,952 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 216,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $843.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

SLRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

In other news, insider Guy Talarico acquired 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $149,149.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $19,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

