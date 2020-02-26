Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

SQM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

SQM opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

