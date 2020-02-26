Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Desjardins also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on SNC. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

SNC stock opened at C$28.80 on Monday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$15.47 and a 12 month high of C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -5.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.