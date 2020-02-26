SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

Shares of NASDAQ SMTX opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. SMTC has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMTC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 286,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMTC by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in SMTC during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

