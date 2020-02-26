SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “
Shares of NASDAQ SMTX opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. SMTC has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.74.
SMTC Company Profile
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
