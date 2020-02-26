SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.73

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.73 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 52020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

