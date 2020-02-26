SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.51

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 14241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

SITC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after buying an additional 334,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SITE Centers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,099,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after buying an additional 38,440 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,973,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after buying an additional 111,850 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in SITE Centers by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,230,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,241,000 after buying an additional 297,271 shares during the period.

About SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.