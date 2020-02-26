SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Announces Earnings Results

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.07, RTT News reports. SINA had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. SINA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ SINA traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 304,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,272. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SINA has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $69.49.
SINA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.
About SINA
SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
