SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Announces Earnings Results

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.07, RTT News reports. SINA had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. SINA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SINA traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 304,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,272. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SINA has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $69.49.

SINA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

SINA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

