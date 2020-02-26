Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sims Metal Management in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an underperform rating on the stock.

Get Sims Metal Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Sims Metal Management has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $8.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.