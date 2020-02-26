Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.85

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.85 and last traded at C$17.88, with a volume of 67813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.01.

SIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 907.35%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

