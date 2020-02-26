Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.83

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.83 and last traded at C$9.87, with a volume of 394612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$20.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shawcor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.54. The firm has a market cap of $759.77 million and a PE ratio of 12.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

