Shawcor (SCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Shawcor to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shawcor stock opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCL. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$20.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.30.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

