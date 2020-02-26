SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $55,000 Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGA opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

In other news, Director Paul G. Savas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Also, CEO Phillip Louis Gomez III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $151,900. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

