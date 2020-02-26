SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $54,000 Position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,035 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOBL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Mobileiron Inc has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 107.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MOBL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In related news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,991 shares of company stock worth $463,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

