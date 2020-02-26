SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Acacia Research stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.48. Acacia Research Corp has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

