SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,117 Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 14,117 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 116.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $473.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

