SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 63.5% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 65,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

