SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gold Resource by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th.

GORO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Resource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.