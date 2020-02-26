SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $47,000 in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 212.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 541,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Julie Silcock bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSG stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

