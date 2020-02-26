SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $33,000 in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,446,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 647.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 120,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of MDC Partners stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. MDC Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $159.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

