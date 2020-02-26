SG Americas Securities LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,303 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,552,000 after acquiring an additional 107,526 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 333,687 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter worth about $6,039,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Also, President R Jarrett Lilien purchased 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $100,939.41. Insiders have bought a total of 225,628 shares of company stock valued at $967,944 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $748.13 million, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Wisdom Tree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

