SG Americas Securities LLC Has $62,000 Holdings in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 211,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $257.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

