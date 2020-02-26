SG Americas Securities LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Akorn were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 158.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akorn by 1,159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Akorn by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Akorn by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akorn by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

AKRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Akorn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. Akorn, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

