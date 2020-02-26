SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,472 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in McDermott International by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in McDermott International by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66,511 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in McDermott International by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 159,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 78,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in McDermott International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 225,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McDermott International by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 407,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 55,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

MDR opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. McDermott International Inc has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDermott International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on McDermott International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. McDermott International currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

