SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 19,521 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 49,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $354.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.52 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.