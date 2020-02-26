SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 315,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,727 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. Party City Holdco Inc has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $12.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.16.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

