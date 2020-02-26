SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 14,710 Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 552,548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 72.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

