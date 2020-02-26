SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 12,682 Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 145,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 478,428 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Ring Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

