SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 12,100 Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Entravision Communication in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 45.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 149,999 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:EVC opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.07. Entravision Communication has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Entravision Communication Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.