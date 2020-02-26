SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 611.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Daseke by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,539 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Daseke Inc has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSKE. BidaskClub raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.