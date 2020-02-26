SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Athersys by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Athersys by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Athersys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at $4,218,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at $584,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATHX stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Athersys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

