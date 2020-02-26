SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,751 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fluidigm from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.