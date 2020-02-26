Sempra Energy (SRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $149.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.96. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $117.74 and a one year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Several analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

