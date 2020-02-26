Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 778.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 378,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,118,000 after buying an additional 168,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,015,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,536,000 after buying an additional 140,417 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,600,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,639,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

SIGI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. 6,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $81.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

