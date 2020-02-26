Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,439.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Select Medical stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. 8,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,847. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

