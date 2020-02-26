Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,338 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,093,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $330,128,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 97,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,326,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,474,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 266,523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,030,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,543,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,044,600. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.87 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,315.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

