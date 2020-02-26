Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

NYSE:JBT opened at $103.35 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.18.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

