Seaport Global Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. Koppers has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 130.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Koppers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Koppers by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Koppers by 36.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Koppers by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

