Scott A. Francis Sells 11,585 Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) CAO Scott A. Francis sold 11,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $50,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

